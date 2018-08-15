Politics Thaci welcomes Merkel's borders remark; Dacic: What borders? Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying she was "against any changes of borders in the Balkans." Source: Beta, Tanjug Wednesday, August 15, 2018 | 10:13 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration purposes)

"All there is to be done is for the majority of the European Union to convince its five members that haven't yet recognized Kosovo and Serbia, too, to recognize it within the existing borders. The sooner that is done, the better for the region," Thaci tweeted, Beta agency reported.

He previously said on Facebook that he would like to thank all "leaders and citizens of the Presevo valley who support the unification of Presevo, Bujanovac and Medvedja with Kosovo as part of a border correction between Kosovo and Serbia."



First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic reacted to this by saying by calling Thaci "such a hypocrite."



"First he used arms, violence, crimes to bring down Serbia's borders, and now he doesn't want borders to be changed. What borders? When has there every been a border between Serbia and Kosovo?," Dacic said in a statement to Tanjug.



Thaci unilaterally declared a so-called state, expelled more than 200,000 Serbs, "and that's that," Dacic continued.



"I too stand for inviolability of borders through the use of violence, but when do we start considering this principle to be valid? First you destroyed Serbia's border, then you remembered that borders can't be changed," Dacic said.