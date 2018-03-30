Politics Newly elected Belgrade City Assembly to meet on May 9 The first session of the new City Assembly of Belgrade will be held on May 9, Tanjug reported on Friday. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, March 30, 2018 | 12:50 Tweet Share Belgrade (Beta, file)

The Serbian capital's new mayor will have to be elected by the Assembly within the following 30 days.

Local elections were held in Belgrade on March 4, when the list of President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling SNS party won 44.99 percent of the vote, and 64 seats in the City Assembly - an absolute majority.



Tickets headed by former mayor Dragan Djilas, and New Belgrade Municipality President Aleksandar Sapic received 18.93 percent (26 seats) and 9.01 percent (12 seats), respectively.



The only other list to cross the threshold was that of Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic's SPS and their coalition partner, United Serbia (JS), which won 6.13 percent of the vote (eight seats).



Voters left 20 election lists below the five-percent threshold.