Politics Pristina official complains about Dacic "tripping him up" Kosovo Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli has complained about Ivica Dacic during a recent informal meeting of "the Western Balkans 6" held in Sarajevo. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 19, 2018 | 09:54 Tweet Share Behgjet Pacolli (screenshot, file)

According to Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti, Pacolli said that Serbian foreign minister was "always tripping him up."

"People from Kosovo are young, and cannot travel freely. Serbia makes problems every day. I travel and fight to get recognitions of Kosovo - and Ivica brings them down," Pacolli reportedly told his colleagues as Dacic left the room during a working lunch.



Pacolli, the newspaper writes, went on to say that "Serbia is blocking Kosovo in the free movement of goods, there is also a problem with Bosnia-Herzegovina, because people from Kosovo need visas."



"We have no direct contact with the European Union, because we are surrounded by Serbia, Macedonia and Albania," said Pacolii, who, according to the daily's unnamed sources, was pleased only with Belgrade's intention to build a highway via Kosovo and Metohija to Tirana, Albania.