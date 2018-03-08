Politics Government reshuffle "certain to take place" - report A reshuffle of Serbia's government is certain to take place, Prva TV is reporting, adding that most likely the changes will happen in four ministries. Izvor: B92, Prva TV Thursday, March 8, 2018 | 09:22 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Of interest is also that the reshuffle will be done simultaneously with the announcement of the name of Belgrade's new mayor.

A source told the broadcaster that they knew "one minister's job was in danger," while others said two ministers would be replaced "for personal reasons" and two more "for poor results."



"Our source is stressing that the sacking of (Culture) Minister Vladan Vukosavljevic is almost certain, and that he could be replaced by Official Gazette Director Jelena Trivan. (Current Belgrade Mayor) Sinisa Mali could replace Goran Knezevic in the Ministry of Economy," Prva TV reported.



It added that health Minister Zlatibor Loncar could be replaced by Zoran Radojicic, while a new ministry, of infrastructure, could be formed, and headed by Goran Vesic.