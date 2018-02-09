Politics FM talks relations with US, and "binding deal" with Pristina Serbia is trying to find certain common interests with the new US administration, says Serbian Foreign Mininister Ivica Dacic. Izvor: Tanjug Friday, February 9, 2018 | 13:38 Tweet Share Dacic is seen with Mitchell (mfa.gov.rs)

Dacic was speaking in Washington DC on Friday for VOA, after his coversation with US State Department official Wess Mitchell and ahead of his meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Dacic said that the meeting with Mitchell was "effectively an introduction into the meeting with Tillerson" with whom he met recently in Vienna.



Recalling that Mitchell was "a new man in the US administration who replaced Victoria Nuland," Dacic said he did not come "from that classical format of the State Department" and represented instead "a man of the new US administration."



"With all this in mind, we are trying to approach in the most serious way the important bearers of the US official state policy - President Trump, Vice President Pence, Tillerson - in order to see if there is understanding for Serbia's arguments," Dacic said.



Recalling that it will be one hundred years on July 28 since the Serbian flag was raised over the White House - which US President Woodrow Wilson did to honor the struggle and suffering of the Serb nation in the First World War - "and he was also a great friend of (Serb scientist) Mihajlo Pupin" - Dacic said that "afterwards, at this moment," relations between the two countries came to "a phase of total incompatibility."



"I would not even say 'incompatibility', but of big conflict, we even had the (NATO) bombing," said Dacic.



The minister added that he thought some changes were now taking place, "at least in the sense that there is willingness to listen to our arguments and our suggestions regarding how we think certain things can be solved, and what our common interest is."



And that, he continued, is security, stability, peace in the region.



"This cannot be accomplished without an agreement with the Serb people as the largest nation in the region. In order for this to happen, some, I refer to it as minimum, common interest must be found, it doesn't have to be maximum. And that's why I think that this meeting with Mitchell was very useful," Dacic said.



Asked what "a legally binding agreement with Pristina" - demanded by the EU - means to Belgrade, and whether that would mean "recognizing Kosovo" - Dacic said, "This agreement means that we need to regulate our relations, to not have bilateral disputes with Kosovo."



When the interviewer asked whether this implied "two states," Dacic said, "They (the EU) can think about it any way they like individually, but the EU as an organization can never establish such a position, because there are five (EU-member) countries that did not recognize Kosovo."



"If someone thinks we should now accept what the Albanians have done unilaterally, I do not think that is realistic," the minister said.



Speaking about the investigation into the murder in Kosovo of Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic, Dacic reiterated that Serbia had not received any information from Pristina.