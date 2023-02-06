Sports 0

American journalist: Nationalism reigns in Serbia - Djokovic is the messiah

American journalist Ben Rothenberg spoke again about Novak Djokovic.

Source: B92, S.N.
EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Ben Rothenberg often attacks Novak Djokovic on social networks, and now he has a message for the Serbian tennis player: that people often mix things up.

Rothenberg believes that it should not be viewed the way it is done, that is, that tension should not rise.

"Novak Djokovic is very attached to his homeland and fans, that's not something we found out today. He has a very strong connection with the Serbian people and we know how much nationalism prevails in those parts. I don't think any tennis player has ever been attached to his country like Djokovic . He is almost like a messiah in Serbia, as he has become one of the greatest tennis players of all time. For many, Djokovic is the one who saved Serbia from oblivion. This feeling contributes to the climate being always tense. From my point of view, it would be advisable to lower temperature as much as possible. We're talking about sports," Rothenberg said.

Read
