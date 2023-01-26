Sports Djokovic fights for the tenth Australian Open Final in the evening session on Friday Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will fight for the final of the Australian Open on Friday at 9.30 a.m. Source: B92 Thursday, January 26, 2023 | 07:07 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Djokovic's opponent will be Tommy Paul, an American with whom he has not met so far in his career.



This is Novak's 10th time playing in the semi-finals of Melbourne, and he has been successful in all previous ones.



Djokovic has been pretty confident so far in the tournament, despite the hamstring injury.



He successively defeated Carballes Baena, Couacaud , Dimitrov, De Minaur and Rublev.



just to reiterate that Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov will meet in the second semi-final, on Friday at 4:30 Serbian time.