Sports He has no equal - Djokovic sovereignly rules Australia! The King of Melbourne, Novak Djokovic, reached the ninth title at the Australian Open in an impressive way, in less than two hours of play. Source: Z.K. Sunday, February 21, 2021 | 12:49 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

For the ninth time in his career and the third time in a row, in the grand final, the Serb defeated the fourth seed, the Russian Danilo Medvedev, with 114: 5, 6: 2, 6: 2, after 114 minutes of the game.



It was the 18th Grand Slam trophy for the first player in the world who is expected to break Roger Federer's record for the number of weeks at the top of the ATP list on March 8.



It was expected to be difficult, and it turned out that this was another, it would be said, routine victory of the incredible Novak on the fields in Melbourne Park.



A big lesson for Medvedev on how to play the finals, the Russian will have to wait for the first one, although this was his second chance to reach a cup from the biggest tournaments.

Foto: Profimedia

The Djokovic Dynasty continues 👑@DjokerNole extends his record for most men's singles titles at the #AusOpen, claiming his ninth crown. #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/VdjCS5OhVG — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 21, 2021

Novak: The love affair continues

Foto: Profimedia

World No. 1 defeated Daniil Medvedev from Russia in the grand final with 7: 5, 6: 2, 6: 2 and celebrated in Melbourne Park for the third time in a row.



Djokovic is now only two Grand Slam titles away from Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who hold the record with 20 victories in Grand Slam singles finals.



"Good evening everyone. Thank you very much, just a moment, to say a few words...", Novak began in Serbian, interrupted by the calls of our fans in Rod Laver Arena.



He then continued:



"I would like to return kind words to Daniil. First of all, Daniil, you are a great guy, a wonderful person, you showed it to everyone. We used to spend a lot of time in Monaco in training, although you haven't called me for two years. Thank you for your kind words", Novak laughed.



"I like Daniil, he's a great friend, but he's one of the toughest players I've played with in my career. It's only a matter of time before you get that Grand Slam. If you can wait a few more years," the Melbourne champion joked again, who also congratulated Daniil on a series of 20 victories in a row.



In the end, Novak thanked the members of his team. "Thank you Goran, Edi, Uli, everyone who is at home, my family, friends, Miljan... This has been a long journey, a roller coaster in the last few weeks. Uli, thank you especially, you have dedicated a lot of time to me. I am grateful to you on that strength and energy, thank you all. I have a lot of mixed emotions at the moment, after all, but we have drawn the line. This was a successful tournament, congratulations Tennis Australia and its CEO, Craig Tiley. It was not easy, it was challenging on many levels, but you should be proud of everything you have done", Djokovic added.



At the end of the championship address, he made everyone laugh again:



"Special thanks to this court, Rod Laver Arena, I love you more and more every year, the love affair continues," Novak concluded.