Crime 21st anniversary of the murder of Slavko Curuvija Today marks the 21st anniversary of the murder of journalist and owner of the "Daily Telegraph" and "European" - Slavko Curuvija. Source: B92, Beta Saturday, April 11, 2020 | 18:19 Tweet Share DejanStokicds

Curuvija was killed on April 11, 1999, during a NATO bombing of the FRY in front of his home in downtown Belgrade where he lived, that day was Easter according to the Julian calendar.



Four years ago, four members of the then State Security Division were sentenced to execution for liquidation a year ago, totaling 100 years in prison.



The first instance verdict for Curuvija's murder against four top officials of the then State Security Service (DB) was brought following the four-year-long procedure, on April 5, 2019. They were sentenced to a total of 100 years in prison.



Only one member of the Association of Journalists of Serbia (UNS) and one member of Slavko Curuvija Foundation, who have permission will be present today to mark the anniversary of the murder, due to the state of emergency and restriction of movement due to the pandemic.



On the occasion of the anniversary, the UNS announced that it expects the Court of Appeal to uphold the first instance verdict and to demand that Miroslav Kurak, who has been tried in absentia and is still on the run, be brought to justice as soon as possible.



Curuvija was killed soon after a pro-Government daily at the time published an editorial titled 'Curuvija welcomes bombs.'



The investigation showed he was under State Security surveillance and that agents in charge were withdrawn from duty ahead of the murder.



The indictment for Curuvija's murder was filed 15 years after the act, and the trial began the following year. Slavko Curuvija Foundation states that the 21st anniversary of Curuvija's murder is marked "in an atmosphere of heightened repression against the media".



"There have been attempts in recent days to introduce censorship and inappropriate labeling of critically inclined journalists as enemies, from the top of the country, and it is therefore very important to remind of the ominous consequences of accusing journalists of being traitors and of hating their country. The price that Curuvija paid oblige us to do that", Slavko Curuvija Foundation concluded.

Na današnji dan, 1999. godine u Beogradu ubijen novinar Slavko Ćuruvija, vlasnik lista "Dnevni telegraf" i suvlasnik "Evropljanina“. pic.twitter.com/BCI66NWAl7 — Dejan (@DejanStokicds) April 11, 2020