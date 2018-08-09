Crime Consultations begin on murders of journalists in Kosovo OSCE's media freedom representative has told the EFJ he began consultations with the president of the Serbian Commission Investigating Murders of Journalists . Source: Beta Thursday, August 9, 2018 | 10:22 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

The commission is headed by Veran Matic.

OSCE's Harlem Desir said that the consultations began on how to reopen investigations into the killings and disappearances of 14 journalists and media workers in Kosovo and Metohija, the Association of Journalists of Serbia (UNS) announced on Wednesday.



The UNS said that the consultations were the result of a resolution on investigating of murders of journalists in Kosovo, which was unanimously adopted in June by the Assembly of the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ).



EFJ General Secretary Ricardo Gutierrez said that this organization sent the text of the resolution to EULEX chief Alexandra Papadopoulou, UNMIK chief Zahir Tanin, the president of the Specialist Chambers Ekaterina Trandafilova, the special prosecutor of Kosovo Jack Smith, and the ombudsman of the Specialist Chambers Pietro Spera.



Gutierrez said that EFJ resolution was also sent to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, head of Serbia's permanent parliamentary delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Aleksandar Djurovic, Ambassador of Kosovo to France Mihamedin Kulasi, and the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir.



Gutierrezadded that Special Prosecutor Jack Smith promised to "officially respond to the information sent", while Chris Bennett from the Special Prosecutor's Office said he would "notify the EFJ about the developments in connection with this resolution."