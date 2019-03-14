Business & Economy Americans meeting with Vucic, want to build highways Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will on Thursday receive representatives of the Bechtel-Enka Consortium. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 14, 2019 | 11:54 Tweet Share (Depostitphotos/beawolf, illustration)

The meeting is is expected to be attended by US and UK ambassadors to Serbia.

The American-Turkish company is interested in infrastructure projects in Serbia, and as previously reported by the website of the Government of Serbia, representatives of the consortium were particularly interested in three projects whose construction is planned in the following period - the Morava Corridor, i.e., the Pojate-Preljina highway, the highway Nis-Merdare-Pristina, and the Belgrade-Sarajevo highway.