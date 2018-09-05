Business & Economy Trade union, workers curious about Fiat's future in Serbia After a one-week pause, production and assembly lines at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Serbia have restarted and will be producing 410 cars a day. Source: Danas, Z.R. Wednesday, September 5, 2018 | 14:03 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

As the Fiat Chrysler Group, like other large carmakers, does not have cars in stock but aligns the manufacturing process with the orders coming from dealerships - so the Kragujevac-based factory had 105 working days this year through the last weekend, producing over 43,000 vehicles of all versions of the Fiat 500L model.

By the end of the year, according to the newspaper Danas, there will be another 45 working days, so it is expected that 18,500 vehicles will roll out of the production facilities, that is, about 61,500 in total - thus employing only a third of the factory's currently installed capacities, which is designed to produce up to 300,000 cars a year.



For that reason, the FCA Serbia trade union and workers are seeking information from President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic about the state's actions when it comes to the contract it has with Fiat.



All the more so, since the ten-year contract expires at the end of this month, on September 29, the Belgrade-based newspaper writes.