World The Kremlin warned: We will consider it an attack and we will respond accordingly Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today that any action that threatens their security will be considered an attack on the Russian Federation. Friday, February 24, 2023 | 14:45

Russia's Foreign Ministry said any action threatening its peacekeeping forces in the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria would be considered a direct attack on Russia, after accusing Ukraine of massing troops near the region's border.



Yesterday, the Russian Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of planning an armed provocation in Transnistria, RIA Novosti reported.



The ministry said on Telegram that Ukraine plans to carry out a "false flag operation", an alleged attack by Russian forces from Transnistria, as a pretext for its action.



The region declared independence in 1990, a year before the collapse of the Soviet Union, out of fear that Moldova would unite with Romania, whose language and culture it largely shares.



As the British agency writes, after Moldova's short war with separatists in 1992, there has been no violence in the past 30 years, with Russian "peacekeeping forces" still deployed in a small territory that has no international recognition.