World 1.5 million men and weapons arrive for the army; It's going to be a tremendous change Extensive changes will be made in the Russian army, specifically, strengthening its number to 1.5 million people, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, January 17, 2023 | 11:47 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Those changes will be made in the period from 2023 to 2026, the press service announced, after the session of the Ministry chaired by Minister Sergei Shoigu.



The announcement states that all changes in the composition of the Armed Forces, the increase in their numbers and changes in the military-administrative division of Russia, which will take place in the period 2023-2036, require all Deputy Ministers of Defense, Chief Commanders of the Armed Forces, Troop Commanders of Military Districts, the Northern Fleet and Armed Forces Troops to take appropriate competent decisions.



The Ministry points out that the increase of the Armed Forces of Russia to 1.5 million soldiers will be synchronized with the delivery of weapons, the construction of infrastructure and the provision of troops.



Minister Sergei Shoigu particularly drew attention to the fact that all measures should be combined in the Comprehensive Plan for increasing the composition and number of the Armed Forces of Russia and synchronized with the deadlines for the delivery of weapons, military and special equipment and material resources within the framework of the State Defense Order, the construction of infrastructure for the deployment of troops and provision of appropriate resources, the press release points out.



"In order to ensure the increase in the number of the Armed Forces of Russia, special attention will be paid to the recruitment of soldiers under contract, ensuring the timely delivery of equipment, as well as the increase of training grounds in the existing military districts and new territories of Russia," Shoigu said during the session.



The minister mentioned that the scope of training of cadets and students at the faculties of the Ministry of Defense will also be determined. In addition, the military department plans to increase the scope of specialist training in the training centers of the Armed Forces of Russia in accordance with the increased need for troops by strengthening the capacity of existing training centers and creating new ones, and provide for a whole range of measures budget allocations in the necessary volume.



Defense Minister pointed out that the strengthening of the combat component of the Russian fleet, aerospace forces and missile strategic forces is necessary to ensure the security of the country.



He reminded that as part of the strengthening of the Armed Forces of Russia, two new interdepartmental strategic territorial associations will be formed - the Moscow and Leningrad Military Districts, independent groups of troops on the territories of the new subjects of Russia.



Also, an army corps will be formed in Karelia, three motorized divisions of the Ground Army and two air assault divisions in the Airborne Forces, seven motorized brigades will be reorganized into motorized divisions in the Western, Central and Eastern Military Districts and the Northern Fleet.