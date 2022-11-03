World Biden made an extraordinary address: American democracy is under attack? President Biden issued an impassioned condemnation of his predecessor Donald Trump and other Republicans on Wednesday night for encouraging political violence. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 08:08 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Biden accused Trump of inspiring the announcements of some Republican candidates that they will refuse to accept the results of the upcoming elections if they lose, and that this represents a threat to democracy.



Biden, in his extraordinary address to the nation, called on Americans to unite in opposition to "political violence" in the parliamentary elections scheduled for November 8, BBC reports.



U.S. President said that "American democracy is in peril" because Trump did not accept the results of the 2020 election in which he lost.



"He refuses to accept the will of the people, he refuses to accept that he lost," Biden said. Biden said Trump's "big lie that the 2020 election was stolen" was the impetus for both the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, and the 2021 Capitol riot.



“As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America - for governor, Congress, attorney general, secretary of state - who won’t commit, they will not commit to accepting the results of the elections that they’re running in,” Mr. Biden said, adding: “This is the path to chaos in America. It’s unprecedented. It’s unlawful. And it’s un-American.”



“It’s a lie that fueled a dangerous rise in political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years", Biden concluded.