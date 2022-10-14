World Putin: The end in two weeks Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on possible negotiations with Ukraine. Source: B92 Friday, October 14, 2022 | 15:40 Tweet Share Tanjug/Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

As he stated, the President of Turkey played a significant role in a number of issues and Russia is grateful to him for that.



"He was an active participant in the agreement on the export of wheat. The United Arab Emirates is also ready for an intermediary role, for which we are also grateful. India and China also always say that a dialogue should be established, I know their position, but we also know the position of Kyiv - they say they want negotiations, and now they have officially made a decision to ban negotiations. We have always said that we are open to an agreement," Putin said at the Russia-Central Asia summit.



He pointed out that the partial mobilization will soon be over.



"222.000 of the 300.000 have been mobilized, within two weeks the process will be completed," said the President of Russia.

Putin on NATO: "Dangerous step"

President of Russia also referred to the recent missile attacks on targets in Ukraine.



"Of the 29 buildings that were planned to be destroyed, seven were not hit. There is no need for intensive strikes. Other tasks are being set. At least for now. We will see," Putin said. He also pointed out that the conflict between NATO and Russia was a very dangerous step.



"A direct conflict between the forces of NATO and the Russian army is a very dangerous step, it will lead to a global catastrophe, I hope it will be wise not to do something like that. We did not set the task of destroying Ukraine," said Putin. He also referred to the explosion on the Crimean bridge.



"After the terrorist act on the Crimean bridge, the appropriate services were given the task of strengthening control, ensuring the safety of all infrastructure facilities, energy facilities, and transport facilities," said the President of Russia and stated that the FSB found that the explosive device for the attack on the Crimean the bridge was most likely delivered by sea, but for now it is not known whether a ship was used to transport grain.

Putin told Germans: "Make up your mind"

Putin also commented on the attitude of Germany when it comes to military operations in Ukraine.



"In Germany, they should decide for themselves whether the fulfillment of certain obligations or the interests of the citizens is more important for them. In this case, it seems that they put their obligations towards NATO first. I think that this is a mistake, and business, the economy, are paying for that mistake, including the citizens. But few people take into count Germany's interests, otherwise they wouldn't blow up the Nord Stream".

Putin: What should I talk to Biden?

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that he does not see the need at the moment to talk to his American counterpart Joe Biden.



"He should be asked whether he is ready to hold a conversation with me or not. To be honest, I don't see any need for that at all. There is no platform for any negotiations, at any time," Putin said, when asked if it was possible will meet with Biden at the G20 summit in Indonesia, TASS reported. Biden recently said he saw no good reason to meet with Putin halfway through next month's G20 summit in Indonesia.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously said that Russia will not reject a possible meeting between Putin and Biden, if such a proposal ever comes up.