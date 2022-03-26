World A new war in the Caucasus? Azerbaijani forces have entered the Russian zone The Azerbaijani Armed Forces entered the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh. Source: Tanjug Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 21:07 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Bumble Dee

President of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, signed a decree on the temporary restriction of rights and freedoms due to the introduction of a state of war. This was stated on the Telegram channel of the official NKR information center.



The Azerbaijani Armed Forces entered the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh and carried out four strikes on the armed formations of Nagorno-Karabakh, using the Bayraktar TB2 drone near the village of Furuh, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced today.



The Azerbaijani Armed Forces entered the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh from March 24 to 25, violating the provisions of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia from November 9, 2020, and set up an observation post, the statement said, as TASS reported.

The state of war in Nagorno-Karabakh

"The President of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arajik Harutyunyan, signed a decree on the temporary restriction of rights and freedoms in the conditions of the state of war declared on the territory of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)," RIA Novosti reported.



According to the decree, the right to freedom of assembly is restricted, and strikes are prohibited.



"In addition, the work of organizations engaged in propaganda or other activities directed against the defense capabilities and security of the Republic of Artsakh is suspended," the Telegram channel was told.



Ministry of the Interior and the National Security Service of the unrecognized republics are responsible for the application of temporary restrictions on the rights and freedoms established by this Decree.