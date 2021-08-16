World Support for all forms of regional cooperation in the Balkans Germany welcomes every form of regional cooperation in the Western Balkans, as well as the "Open Balkans" initiative, the German government said. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 16, 2021 | 17:12 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/canadastock

"The German government has information about the Open Balkans initiative. We believe that any regional cooperation in the Western Balkans should be welcomed," reads a written answer to Tanjug's question about Germany's position on the Open Balkans initiative.



At the same time, they say from Berlin that it is important that this cooperation be inclusive and open to, as they say, all six countries of the Western Balkans.



Therefore, they add, the German government supports the Action Plan for the establishment of a common regional market, adopted in November last year at the Berlin Process Summit in Sofia.



It is recalled that the heads of state and government of the "six states" of the Western Balkans at the last Berlin Process Summit on July 5, at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, underlined the importance of making efforts to implement this endeavor.



"The priority now is to conclude negotiations on four agreements, including an agreement on freedom of travel with ID cards, recognition of diplomas of doctors, dentists and architects, as well as recognition of higher education diplomas, so that by the EU Summit on the Western Balkans on October 6 progress has been made and so tangible results achieved for the benefit of the citizens of all six countries", the Berlin response said.



It was also pointed out that this is exactly what Chancellor Merkel pointed out on July 5 at the press conference after the last Berlin Process Summit.