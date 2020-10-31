World Sean Connery passed away Sir Sean Connery, an actor who was considered by many to be the unrivalled James Bond, passed away at the age of 91, BBC reports Source: B92 Saturday, October 31, 2020 | 14:24 Tweet Share Foto: GettyImages, Evening Standard / Stringer

The Scottish actor was best known for his interpretation of James Bond. He is the first actor to play a secret agent on the big screen.



He was largely regarded as being the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise.



His glorious career brought him an Oscar (for his role as an Irish police officer in "The Untouchables"), three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards.



He is also famous for "The Hunt for Red October", as well as for the films from the Indiana Jones series.



He received the title "Sir" and was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000.



He celebrated his 90th birthday in August.