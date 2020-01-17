World Prime Minister of Ukraine submits resignation The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Oleksiy Honcharuk, had resigned from his post, and President Volodymyr Zelensky replied that he would take it into consideration. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 17, 2020 | 09:44 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

"I came in a position to fulfill the program of the President. He is a role model of openness and decency for me", Honcharuk said on a Facebook account.



He said he had resigned in order to remove doubts about the respect and confidence the government has in the President, "Reuters" reports.



"I wrote a letter of resignation and handed it to the President with the right to submit it to Parliament", he added.



The resignation was still to be confirmed as the presidential office responded to the letter, saying they would consider it.