World EU Ultimatum: UK has 12 days to set out plans, otherwise, "it's over" UK to produce proposals on Brexit in writing in 12 days, if not, "then it's over", Finnish Prime Minister sends message to his British counterpart Boris Johnson Source: B92 Thursday, September 19, 2019 | 12:08

Today, a final court decision is expected on the legal bases of the suspension of the British Parliament, which was "devised" by Boris Johnson amid the crisis over the impossibility of finding a final solution for Brexit.



Finland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne said Boris Johnson has 12 days to set out his Brexit plans to the EU, that is to say, until EU's rotating presidency being taken over by Finland.



Antti Rinne said to the press that he and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed the UK needed to produce the proposals in writing by the end of September, adding if not, "then it's over".



The Finnish PM intends to discuss the new deadline with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Mr Johnson in the coming days, but the position has not yet been agreed with other EU nations.



A Downing Street source said that they'll continue negotiating and put forward proposals for Brexit at the appropriate time, while Johnson intends to respect the agreement, i.e. to end everything prior to the self imposed "ultimatum", meaning until mid-October, international media report.