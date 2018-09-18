World Moscow: Israel's ambassador summoned over downing of jet Israel's smbassador as been summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the downing of the Russian Il-90 plane in Syria, Sputnik is reporting. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, September 18, 2018 | 12:46 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the the Il-20 had been downed by Syrian military forces after Israel jets put it under attack off the Syrian coast. MoD spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov also said that the Israeli jets deliberately created a dangerous situation in Latakia.

Hiding behind the Russian plane, Israeli jets put it in the line of fire of Syrian S-200s air defense missile systems.



Russian soldiers have located the crash site in the Mediterranean sea, 27 kilometers off the Syrian coast, while Russian ships are collecting the bodies of the 14 servicemen who died aboard the plane.