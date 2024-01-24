The Chinese shopping center in New Belgrade on fire PHOTO/VIDEO
A fire broke out again in the Chinese shopping center located in block 70 in New Belgrade.Source: B92
The cause of the fire at the Chinese mall is still unknown, with huge black smoke and flames billowing from the mall.
Ministry of the Internal Affairs received a report about the fire at 6:57 a.m. A total of 46 firefighters-rescuers, with 13 vehicles, were sent to the scene from New Belgrade, Zemun, Košutnjak, Voždovac, and Zvezdara.
According to initial information, two explosions were also heard.
Let's recall that in 2021, a fire also broke out in which the largest part of the building burned down.
Most of the tenants are expected to move to Block 72, where a new Chinese mall is being built.
Gori kineski tržni centar pic.twitter.com/9L3LTLoAJu— B92 (@b92vesti) January 24, 2024