Society 0

The Chinese shopping center in New Belgrade on fire PHOTO/VIDEO

A fire broke out again in the Chinese shopping center located in block 70 in New Belgrade.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: B92.net/ Saša Tomić
Foto: B92.net/ Saša Tomić

The cause of the fire at the Chinese mall is still unknown, with huge black smoke and flames billowing from the mall.

Ministry of the Internal Affairs received a report about the fire at 6:57 a.m. A total of 46 firefighters-rescuers, with 13 vehicles, were sent to the scene from New Belgrade, Zemun, Košutnjak, Voždovac, and Zvezdara.

According to initial information, two explosions were also heard.

Let's recall that in 2021, a fire also broke out in which the largest part of the building burned down.

Most of the tenants are expected to move to Block 72, where a new Chinese mall is being built.

B92.net
B92.net

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

page 1 of 7 go to page