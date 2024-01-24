Society The Chinese shopping center in New Belgrade on fire PHOTO/VIDEO A fire broke out again in the Chinese shopping center located in block 70 in New Belgrade. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 24, 2024 | 08:38 Tweet Share Foto: B92.net/ Saša Tomić

The cause of the fire at the Chinese mall is still unknown, with huge black smoke and flames billowing from the mall.



Ministry of the Internal Affairs received a report about the fire at 6:57 a.m. A total of 46 firefighters-rescuers, with 13 vehicles, were sent to the scene from New Belgrade, Zemun, Košutnjak, Voždovac, and Zvezdara.



According to initial information, two explosions were also heard.



Let's recall that in 2021, a fire also broke out in which the largest part of the building burned down.



Most of the tenants are expected to move to Block 72, where a new Chinese mall is being built.