Society The prosecution announced: Here's what will happen to the mother of the killer boy Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade takes over pre-criminal proceedings from the First Basic Public Prosecutor's Office against the mother of K. K. Source: Kurir Friday, May 26, 2023 | 10:30 Tweet Share TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIĆ

As a reminder, K. K., a 13-year-old boy, killed eight students and a security guard at the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar" on May 3, and wounded the teacher and six other students, one of whom died in the meantime.



The case is taken over for the purpose of concentration of evidence, because criminal proceedings against the boy's father are already being conducted before the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade.



"The pre-criminal proceedings against the mother are being conducted in order to determine whether her actions contain the elements of the criminal offense Neglect and abuse of a minor, while the father is being investigated for the criminal offense of Serious crimes against general safety, and it will also be examined whether his actions possibly acquire the elements of the criminal offense Neglect and abuse of a minor," the VJT press release states.



Otherwise, the City Center for Social Work was ordered to perform a diagnostic assessment of the functioning of the boy's family (13) and to submit a report on this to the prosecution, as well as to determine whether the said family was previously in the records of that authority.



"After the reports of the Police Administration for the City of Belgrade and the City Center for Social Work have been delivered to the prosecution, the public will be informed without delay about the further course of the proceedings and the decisions made," according to the First Basic Public Prosecutor's Office.



The key question that the mother had to answer during the hearing was what was the last thing her son said to her before he committed the massacre at "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School.



Also, the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office appeals to the media not to publish photos and names of victims in the tragedy at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School.