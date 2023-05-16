Society Serbia is under "attack" again. Appeal sent out to road users On Tuesday, cloudy weather with showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, May 16, 2023 | 09:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ bg

"In Serbia today, the weather will be mostly cloudy, in places with rain and showers with thunder, with more precipitation in the afternoon and in the evening," announced the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute.



A weak and moderate wind will blow, strong in the Košava area, and occasionally stormy, southeasterly in the south of the Banat and in the lower Danube region.



Temperatures will range from 12 to 16 in the morning, and from 18 to 23 degrees during the day.



In Belgrade, the weather will be mostly cloudy, occasionally with rain, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Wind weak and moderate, strong in the afternoon and evening, southeast. The lowest temperature is around 15, and the highest daily temperature will reach 20 degrees.



According to reports, changeable weather is expected until Friday, with frequent rain and thundershowers.



During the weekend and at the beginning of next week, it will be dry with sunny intervals in most places, and precipitation will be less frequent, mainly in the hilly and mountainous areas of southwestern and southern Serbia.

Possible fog on the roads, appeal to drivers to adjust their speed

There is a possibility of the appearance of fog on the roads, especially on sections that extend along river courses, valleys, gorges, as well as on road facilities across rivers, announced this morning the Public Company Roads of Serbia.



On the highway E-763, on the section Lalinci - Lajkovac, due to the appearance of fog, visibility was reduced to 100 meters.



The roads of Serbia are asking drivers to adjust their speed due to the appearance of fog, which reduces visibility on certain road routes.