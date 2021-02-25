Society Minister of Education: The situation is not alarming The situation in schools, when it comes to the number of people infected with coronavirus, is not alarming, said today Minister of Education, Branko Ružić. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 11:59 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

He pointed out that the number of infected students does not exceed 0.5 percent of the total number of students, and the number of infected teachers does not exceed one percent of the total number.



After visiting the Institute for the Evaluation of the Quality of Education and Upbringing, Ruzic said that 36.000 educators have been vaccinated so far, who are among the priorities in immunization.



He stated that the epidemiological situation in high schools and whether supervision in them should be strengthened were discussed at yesterday's session of the Crisis Staff. "There is no evidence that the education system is a place where coronavirus spreads," Ruzic said.



Speaking about the current hotspots in Serbia, Ruzic stated that local crisis staffs can contact the school administrations (Ministry of Education), and that they can switch to online classes locally.



"In Kula, it was approved that classes in all schools be conducted online until March 5, while in Vranje, they returned to the usual system of work on Monday," Ruzic concluded.