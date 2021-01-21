Society Still more than 1.600, 20 people died In the last 24 hours, 1.648 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Serbia. Source: B92 Thursday, January 21, 2021 | 16:55 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/Alexandros Michailidis

20 people died, according to the website Covid19.rs.



The total number of registered cases is 379.093, and the death toll is 3.830.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 2.516.876 have been tested in our country, of which 10.240 in the last 24 hours.



4.803 patients were hospitalized, and 166 were on respirators.



Since the beginning of this week, the number of new patients still exceeds 1.500. On Monday, 1.578 newly infected and 21 deceased people were registered, on Tuesday there was a growing number of new cases - 1.646, while 19 died. Yesterday, on Wednesday, 1.688 cases of infection and 20 deaths as a result of coronavirus were confirmed.