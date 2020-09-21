Society Kon: This will take a while... Epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon stated in the morning program of TV Prva that he believes the situation with the coronavirus will not calm down soon, it will last Source: B92, klix.ba Monday, September 21, 2020 | 11:00 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

According to him, currently 15.000 people who have returned from summer vacations from countries marked as COVID risky, are put under surveillance, and the good thing about the whole system, he says, is that COVID positive people have been found among them.



"This is important not only for now but also for later because early detection of the infected and putting them in isolation is the main form of the fight against coronavirus", Kon said, when asked if there are enough inspectors who could control all those people who via the e-health portal reported that this is not possible.



"However, through the system that was made, it is feasible," he said.



Speaking about the situation in schools in Serbia, but also the fact that larger number of infected were registered in primary and not in secondary schools, Kon says that it is unbelievable. "It is unlikely that there is no circulation of the virus in secondary schools, compared to primary schools. But that means that either cases of coronavirus have not been reported or have not been recognized, which means that I am not sure that they respect the measures", Dr Kon said.



When an epidemic starts, then suddenly we have a huge number of infected people, he added.



According to him, a complete transition to online teaching is not the solution, because the question immediately arises as to how long it will last. "And this will take much longer, it will take a couple of years until this situation with the coronavirus is resolved, and the arrival of the vaccine is not a done deal," Kon said, adding that, according to him, this system of combined teaching is quite solid.



However, he added that we will see what the situation will be like when the serious spread of the virus begins.



Will this be the third wave?



"If we strictly implement these measures and if it is constant, it is possible to avoid the third wave, but it is not realistic. I cannot say that we do not expect growing number of patients in October," a member of the Crisis Staff said.



"The virus is constantly proving that it cannot go below 50 new infections on a daily basis," Kon points out, and when asked if the measures should be further strengthened, he says that he does not know what else we can do, because he cannot do more than this.



He explains that feasts present a big problem, and when asked who and how will explain to Serbs that they are not allowed to celebrate, Kon explained that a consensus can be found on that issue as well, and as an example he cited the control of our citizens who returned from vacations from risky countries.