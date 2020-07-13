Society In 24 hours - 12 dead, 279 newly infected In Serbia, according to the latest data, 12 people died from the consequences of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while 279 people were newly infected. Source: B92 Monday, July 13, 2020 | 17:17 Tweet Share Getty Images/Kena Betancur

In the last 24 hours, 6.915 people were tested.



There are 154 people on respirators, which is the largest number of people on respirators ever in Serbia.



The number of hospitalized due to covid infection 19 in the last 24 hours is 159.



The total number of deaths from coronavirus is now 405, and the mortality rate is 2.17 percent.



So far, a total of 498.343 people have been tested, and there are 4.294 active cases.