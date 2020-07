Society 289 newly infected in Serbia, six people died In the last 24 hours, six patients died in Serbia and out of 7,872 tested, 289 were positive on coronavirus Source: B92 Monday, July 6, 2020 | 15:57 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/Francois Nel

During the last 24 hours, 7.872 people were tested.



There are currently 2.737 active cases, and 93 patients are on a respirator.



A total of 16.420 cases of coronavirus were registered in Serbia, and 317 people died.