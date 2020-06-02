Society One person died, 24 newly infected in Serbia Since the last report, samples of 4.372 people have been tested, of which 24 are positive, it was published on the covid19.rs website Source: B92 Tuesday, June 2, 2020 | 16:14 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA/Christian Bruna

A total of 11.454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in the Republic of Serbia by 3 pm on June 2, 2020. Samples of 4.372 persons were tested since the last report, of which 24 were positive.



By 3 pm in the Republic of Serbia, a total of 252.132 persons who met the criteria for defining a case were tested.



475 people were hospitalized, while there are currently 10 patients on a respirator.



6.724 sick patients recovered.



One person died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic is 245.



In the last 24 hours, the percentage of positives in relation to the number of those tested for coronavirus is 0.77 percent.



The mortality rate is 2.13 percent.