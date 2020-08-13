Region 0

All flights to Tivat cancelled - the collapse of Montenegrin tourism is imminent

Russia's national airline Aeroflot has announced that it will completely cancel regular traffic on its routes from Moscow to Tivat this year

Source: Vecernje novosti
Foto: Epa, TOMS KALNINS
These are flights that have not been operating since mid-March, when the National Coordination Body for Infectious Diseases introduced a temporary ban on flights at airports in Montenegro due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Vecernje Novosti writes.

This decision of the Russian airline represents a strong blow to the stumbled Montenegrin economy, especially tourism.

The tourist workers hoped for Russian guests who would fill the empty Montenegrin coast, and to a small extent improve the catastrophic situation, "Novosti" reports.

It is uncertain whether Aeroflot planes will fly on the Moscow-Tivat route again in the spring of next year due to (un)profitability, turning to "long lines" to destinations that guarantee them profit instead.

