Region Incident occurred as soon as Plenkovic set foot on Korcula, police intervened VIDEO Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic greeted in Korcula by a man holding a paper and calling him "papa", police forced to intervene Source: Tanjug Monday, July 29, 2019 | 13:10 Tweet Share TANJUG/ FOTO HINA/ EDVARD SUSAK/ nr

Portal Dnevnik states that as soon as Plenkovic set foot on the Korcula island, a man started yelling at him "Long live papa!", holding in the air a piece of paper that says "papa".



The policemen concluded that the man seriously threatened public order and peace, so they acted determinedly, taking him away from the spot.



"Let me go! I have come to greet our papa. Long live our papa!", he yelled, while being taken by the police, Dnevnik reports.



Plenkovic had come to Korcula accompanied by Minister Oleg Butkovic, while he also plans to visit a newly constructed operational shore at the Korcula ferry port Domince.