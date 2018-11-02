Region Vucic, Netanyahu "satisfied with cooperation in all areas" President Aleksandar Vucic spoke on Friday in Varna, Bulgaria, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Source: Tanjug Friday, November 2, 2018 | 12:25 Tweet Share (B92)

On this occasion, Vucic pointed out that relations between the two countries are traditionally good, but that there is still room for the development of trade and an increase in the number of Israeli investments in Serbia.

"We are satisfied with cooperation in all areas," said Vucic, positively assessing the increase in the number of Israeli tourists visiting Serbia.



In the period from January to September 2018, total trade amounted to USD 55.5 million. In addition to bilateral relations, Vucic and Netanyahu also discussed WEuropean integration, economic cooperation and global security challenges," the Serbian president's press office said in a press release.



According to this, Netanyahu "thanked Vucic for the reconstruction of the synagogue in Subotica, as well as the opening of Theodore Herzl Street in Belgrade during the visit of the President of Israel Ruven Rivlin."



Netanyahu also accepted Vucic's invitation to visit Serbia.