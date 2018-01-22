Region Minimum wages in Montenegro are lowest in former Yugoslavia The minimum monthly wage of EUR 193 that workers earn in Montenegro is the lowest in the region, shows the data of the country's Tax Administration. Izvor: cdm.me Monday, January 22, 2018 | 13:28 Tweet (Thinkstock)

According to the Montenegro-based website cdm.me, while minimum wages are slightly higher in Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH), Serbia, and Macedonia, average monthly salaries are lower in these countries.

Across the region, minimum wages amount to between 43 and 53 percent of respective average wages, and to 37 percent in Montenegro



The minimum wage in Macedonia is EUR 196, while the average stands at EUR 378. Bosnia-Herzegovina is higher on this list (EUR 208-EUR 438), as is Serbia (EUR 213-EUR 403).



In Croatia these figures are EUR 366 minimum and EUR 812 average, and EUR 614 and EUR 1,151 in Slovenia.