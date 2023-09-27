Politics "Elections can be held on December 17" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that they are ready for parliamentary, provincial and Belgrade elections on December 17. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 27, 2023 | 23:15 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/ Alexandros Michailidis

"I received the letter and here is my official response. I talked to several people, some are in favor of it, some are against. At this moment I don't think it is a key issue, but you have to respect democracy, respect the opposition parties, whatever you think about their work, and I'm not someone who admires their work. And I'm speaking here as the president of Serbia, not as a member of the party I love. I would like more responsibility, especially in difficult moments for the country like we had on May 3, as what we had the day before yesterday, yesterday, today. It wouldn't hurt, people would appreciate it. But they said the country was failing, the economy was destroyed, and the economy is ten times stronger than when they ruled this country. I didn't I agree with that and I accepted their idea, so I completely disagree," he said and added:



"So, we are ready for the December 17th elections. There will be parliamentary, provincial, and Belgrade elections in the same time, and in some other municipalities, not in the majority, but certainly in some other municipalities as well."



"Today I also spoke with the mayor of Belgrade. He will most likely head that list, it is the proposal of Miloš Vučević, the president of the SNS," he said.



Vučić also answered the question about whether he will lead the SNS list.



"If they ask me for it with the greatest pleasure and with the greatest honor. If they ask me for it, if my name means something to them, if my name means nothing to them, I will go away happy that I was once able to help that party. That party "brought enormous changes, fought for the Serbian people in the most difficult conditions, under the most difficult circumstances. I think they showed how the country gets into all kinds of problems, with a thousand objections you can have, that's what work brings everywhere," he said.



"Staying in power is not important. You gain trust, you win. You lose trust, you lose. If SNS loses trust, I will have to raise the issue of trust as the President of the Republic, because I was on their list, that is, their candidate, and there is no philosophy. You have to get used to it ", Vucic explained.



"So, the elections can be held on the 17th. If they want on December 23, on Saturday, we can do it then. There is no problem. We can, if they want, sometime later. They can also tell us that. Whatever they want, just inform us what you want. But since I understood that they want elections as soon as possible, here we are all ready for the elections on December 17. Since they said that foreigners and Americans will forbid us to go to the elections this year, so it will take place in May, June, they predicted lots of things," Vučić concluded.