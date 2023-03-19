Politics Vučić: I haven't signed anything today either VIDEO President Vučić said in Ohrid that some sort of agreement had been reached and that he was satisfied with it, as well as that he had not signed anything. Source: B92 Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 01:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOŠ MILIVOJEVIĆ/ bs

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said in Ohrid that some sort of agreement had been reached and that he was satisfied with it, as well as that he had not signed anything.



"On the roadmap, which will not last one day, the European Council will specify how much has been done by the implementation plan, which will have to be expanded. Nothing will be solved today," said Vučić.



"The formation of CSM was set as a priority obligation. I must say that I am really satisfied with that, there is talk about missing persons, about donor conferences. The plan will certainly have to be upgraded," stated Vučić.



"I didn't sign anything today either. I made it clear what our red lines are. It was no D-day. I believe that Prishtina will fulfill the formation of the CSM, that is envisaged here under label urgent. Tomorrow I will present each point to the citizens. We had a decent conversation despite numerous disagreements. We have serious work ahead of us in the coming months," said Vučić.



"We don't have many obligations in this part. This is a paper and this is part of the negotiation framework, and we will see if the CSM will be formed... I thought it would be formed in 2013. It is a difficult process, it is important to me that I said what our red lines are, which Kurti also underlined. Everyone protects their interests," said Vučić.



Vučić stated that the essence is to preserve the peace.



"Nothing has changed with us. There is nothing comical or tragic. It is a long process in which everyone fights for themselves," he said.



"If things go in the right direction with the CSM, the return to the institutions will follow, but I'm not optimistic," Vučić said, adding that this is "the beginning. This is a difficult and responsible process."



"I'm sorry you waited 13 hours but it's impossible to solve something that took 150 years in one day, but we have to find solutions and that has to be the goal. We'll have to keep working but now they'll start appreciating our result separatelly, those who do not fulfill their obligations will not make progress, if Pristina does not fulfill the formation of the CSM, there will be no progress for Pristina," said Vučić.



At the end, the President of Serbia said that he believes that the pressure will continue on both sides.