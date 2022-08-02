Politics Vučić after meeting with Botsan-Kharchenko: "We discussed numerous issues in detail" The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Aleksandar Botsan-Kharchenko. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 2, 2022 | 13:04 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This was announced by the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic.



The meeting was held in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic.



"A good conversation with Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko, during which we discussed in more detail numerous issues of trade and economic cooperation, events on the regional and global political scene, with special reference to the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in Kosovo and Metohija," wrote Vučić on his Instagram account.