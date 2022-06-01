Politics "Will there be pressure on Serbia? Sure. However..." President of the current convocation of the Assembly of Serbia, Ivica Dačić, stated there'll be pressure on Serbia, but that we have a bigger problem than that. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 09:39 Tweet Share Tanjug/Zoran Žestić

The President of the current convocation of the Assembly of Serbia, Ivica Dačić, stated that there will be pressure on Serbia because of Russia, but that we have a bigger problem than that.



As he said in the morning program of TV Prva, that is the question of constituting the parliament. "People do not understand when they say that the state is incapable, that the elections are taking too long," Dacic said.



He explained that the elections in Trnovac are not over yet. There are appeals and court decisions that must be respected, and as he explained, their extended deadline is the result of an agreement between the government and the opposition, as well as an EU request.



"They repeated the elections in Trnovac three times, and now part of the Albanians, who did not win what they wanted because they were not united, demanded annulment. It is very difficult to control - there is an attempt to vote whenever someone wants, there is a great possibility of manipulation", Dacic pointed out and explained that they need 608 votes in order to be satisfied, but the Albanians do not have them, so they bring to the vote people who do not have the right to do so.



"But our interest is to finish it as soon as possible, and therefore mine as well. Yesterday, I had the opportunity to be at the head of the session at which President Vučić took the oath, and that should have waited for the new convocation," said Dačić.



Asked whether the government will be formed by the end of July, as Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in his speech after taking the oath of office for the second presidential term, Dacic said that he could not predict that because the whole process does not depend on Vucic.

"Yesterday's session had to take place"

Yesterday's special session of the Serbian Parliament, at which Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic took the oath, is provided by the Serbian Constitution and would be a violation of the Constitution if it had not been convened, because the previous term lasted until May 31 and the session had to be held.



He explained that the current convocation of the Assembly is the only one we have, that he cannot pass laws, but that he can perform other activities outside the adoption of laws. Regarding the criticism of the opposition that the president took the oath before the deputies of the old convocation, Dacic said that the fact that we do not have a new parliament yet is the result of annulling the elections and asking to vote again.



Answering the question about the deadlines for constituting the Assembly and forming the Government of Serbia, he said that when the voting in Veliki Trnovac is over, then the Republic Election Commission must announce the final results, for which there is a deadline for appeal, and when it is over, there's 30 days deadline to hold a constitutive session of parliament, after which there is the deadline of 90 days to form a government.