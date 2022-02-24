Politics Vučić urgently scheduled a session of the National Security Council President of Serbia has scheduled an emergency session of the National Security Council due to the events in Ukraine, the media report. Source: B92, Blic Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 09:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARKO DJOKOVIC

Immediately after that, a session of the Government of Serbia will follow.



The session of the National Security Council should start at 1 PM, immediately after the meeting that President Aleksandar Vučić has with the ambassadors of Quint countries.



It should be reminded that Vučić said on Wednesday from Madrid that in the next 48 hours he would respond to the EU's requests to harmonize Serbia's foreign policy with that of the EU regarding Russia.



According to the President, Serbia is in a very difficult situation and is under great pressure to join the EU and condemn the moves of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, as well as that it is requested our country to impose sanctions on Russia.