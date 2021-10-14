Politics Fear and uncertainty among Serbs; United States: "We are worried" Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija are feeling fear and uncertainty after the brutal action of the Kosovo police, TV Prva reporter reports from Kosovo and Metohija. Source: B92 Thursday, October 14, 2021 | 08:52 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic

At least 10 Serbs were injured during the police operation, two of whom were detained for hospital treatment. Srećko Sofronijević was shot in the back and operated on. His condition is stable and he is in intensive care. Kosovo police point out that the action is directed against the alleged smuggling of goods.



Due to the events in Kosovo and Metohija, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, had an emergency meeting with the representatives of the Kosovo Serbs in the "Stefan Nemanja" barracks in Raška.



He said that Serbia is with them.



"That's why I came here right away... Serbia and Belgrade will be with you."



Vučić said that he had only one message:



"I am not like others, and this Serbia is not like it used to be. We will keep the peace. We ask NATO to do its job, I also ask the people of Albania not to bring order by violence, and if they try again, my answer will be crystal clear. In the fight in which we have to protect the lives of our children in Kosovo and Metohija, in which we have to protect their survival, not only will we protect them, but I tell you for the first time with certainty that we will win that fight,“ Vucic concluded.

Von Cramon criticizes Borrell because he criticized the Albanians

The European Parliament's rapporteur for Kosovo, Viola von Cramon, criticized Josep Borrell's statement regarding the situation in northern Kosovo.



"Please criticize countries where rule of law is not implemented. EU should support countries fighting organized crime and corruption. State institutions doing their job deserve our full respect. EU-facilitated Dialogue is not about daily police operations", Viola von Cramon stated.

United States: "We are worried"

U.S. Embassy in Pristina spoke about yesterday's events in northern Kosovo, and an embassy spokesman said Washington was concerned about opposition to "Kosovo institutions' attempts to establish order and peace throughout Kosovo," Reporters reported.



The American embassy stated that the violence, whether directed against the government, the media or the citizens, is not acceptable and should be prosecuted. U.S. Embassy called for calming the situation, Gazeta Express reported.