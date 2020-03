Politics Kurti abolished fees Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has announced that the Government of Kosovo decided to abolish the tariffs on products from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina Source: Beta Tuesday, March 31, 2020 | 20:25 Tweet Share

A measure of reciprocity in relation to Serbia is being introduced.



Reciprocity measures will not be applied in relations with Bosnia-Herzegovina.



The decision comes into force tonight at 24 hours and is valid until June 15 this year when the results of the implementation of this decision will be reviewed.