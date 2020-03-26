Politics "Prime Minister Brnabic and her associates tested for coronavirus" Serbian President's Media Advisor Suzana Vasiljevic said tests on coronavirus were carried out on Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and members of her Cabinet Source: B92 Thursday, March 26, 2020 | 10:24 Tweet Share Foto: Screenshot/TV Prva

She added to Prva TV that she thought the results were negative.



"As far as I know, it has only been confirmed that Minister Trivan's cabinet is infected," Vasiljevic confirmed.



She added that there was a poor interpretation of the statement about the infected in the Serbian government.