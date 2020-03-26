Politics 0

"Prime Minister Brnabic and her associates tested for coronavirus"

Serbian President's Media Advisor Suzana Vasiljevic said tests on coronavirus were carried out on Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and members of her Cabinet

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Screenshot/TV Prva
Foto: Screenshot/TV Prva

She added to Prva TV that she thought the results were negative.

"As far as I know, it has only been confirmed that Minister Trivan's cabinet is infected," Vasiljevic confirmed.

She added that there was a poor interpretation of the statement about the infected in the Serbian government.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Pristina abolishes fees

Government of interim Pristina institutions adopted a decision tonight by Prime Minister Albin Kurti to abolish the tariffs on raw materials from central Serbia

Politics Saturday, March 21, 2020 09:32 Comments: 12
Ilustracija: Deposit photos/lajo_2
page 1 of 24 go to page