Politics "Mini Schengen" deepens divisions between Kosovo and Albania? Political experts say that the initiative "mini-Schengen Balkans" has deepened divisions between Kosovo and Albania Source: Kosovo online Thursday, November 14, 2019 | 10:33

As they say, dozens of agreements signed between Kosovo and Albania survive on paper only, with experts blaming the authorities of both countries for their unwillingness to strengthen ties, Zeri daily writes, KoSSev reports.



Since the first meeting of the governments of Albania and Kosovo in January 2014, the governments of both countries have signed dozens of agreements aimed at joint strategic management with the Euro-Atlantic vision, while their implementation remains feeble.



The deepening of the divisions between Kosovo and Albania, according to experts of the political circumstances of Albania and Kosovo, further contributes to the inconsistency of official Tirana with Kosovo authorities on the so-called "mini-Schengen Balkans" initiative, Zeri writes.



In this joint initiative of the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, the Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama, and the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, Kosovo was left out, and was not invited to the first meeting, held in Novi Sad, Serbia.