Politics Vucic in Krusedol: You got rid of the Serbs - does this make you happy or successful? "The Serbs left, but they hadn't vanished", President Aleksandar Vucic said tonight while marking 24th anniversary since the operation "Storm" Source: Tanjug Monday, August 5, 2019 | 00:08 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Zoran Žestić

"The Serbs have left and it caused tremendous grief and sorrow in the heart of every single Serb. Is Croatia today happier, more successful or wealthier because of it? I have to disappoint you, all of you who glorify and rejoice in the tears of Serbia - the Serbs are not gone. Serbia hadn't vanished", said Vucic from Krusedol.



As he said, we can see proud people tonight, capable of defending their nation, of keeping their name, people who are baptized in the same church, who love their country and are proud of it, wherever they are.



The President said that this does not mean that we cannot respond more strongly as we surely can, but we choose not to, because we have become smarter and learned from our past experience.



"I am fed up with the lectures given by international and regional officials, advising us that we should not deal with this, that we should forget the destiny of the whole Krajina region, that it would be good to avoid meeting with Dodik and Zeljko Cvijanovic on a regular basis. Generally, we should take care of everything else, except taking care of the Serbian people", President of Serbia pointed out.



He noted that only the Serbs accepted that some of their people had committed crimes and dealt with them, while all others worked on one thing only - how to blame the Serbs for everything.



He pointed out that the "Storm" happened to the Serbian people partly because the Serbs from Serbia, Republic of Srpska and Krajina lacked unity.



"It is our responsibility to ensure that this never happens to us again, that we maintain the best relations with Serb representatives wherever they live", Vucic concluded.

Nowadays, Serbs are united, wherever they reside!

Foto: Tanjug/Zoran Žestić

"Today, Serbs are absolutely united and aware of what to do in the future, wherever they live", Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said from Krusedol tonight.



On the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the "Storm" campaign, the President of Serbia emphasized that he is especially proud because Serbs worldwide are united today, wherever they are on the planet.



He reiterated that today's date, August 4th, represents a sorrowful day for every Serb worldwide.



He is grateful to Milorad Dodik for the initiative they had launched 6 years ago with the goal to commemorate the suffering of our people and to remember our victims.



"The initiative we've launched has changed the culture of remembrance, along with Serbia embarking on a different path in future", he pointed out.