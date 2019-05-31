Politics Vucic visits Russian UN staffer injured in Pristina's raid Aleksandar Vucic has visited a Russian member of the UN mission in Kosovo, UNMIK, injured on Tuesday during a Kosovo police raid in the North. Source: Tanjug Friday, May 31, 2019 | 09:41 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The president wanted to know about Mikhail Krasnoshchekov's health.

The Russian citizen is currently receiving medial treatment in Belgrade's military clinic VMA.



Krasnoshchekov, who received serious injuries, was transported to Belgrade from Northern Kosovska Mitrovica, where he was treated in the intensive care unit.



Vucic was accompanied by Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Chepurin, Serbian Minister of Defense Aleksandar Vulin, and Serbian Army chief Gen. Milan Mojsilovic.