Politics Serbian president to travel to Davos Aleksandar Vucic has said he would meet with many leaders from Europe and around the world at the Davos Economic Forum. Monday, January 21, 2019 | 13:18 Armed Swiss police on the roof of a hotel near the World Economic Forum center in Davos (Tanjug/AP)

This includes EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

The president also told RTS that he would also have "many meetings about bringing in investors.



"I would just like to remind people that the first discussions about bringing Chinese investors to the (Smederevo) steel mill began in Davos," Vucic said, adding that he would have at least three or four meetings, and that the trip would be "hectic" but good for Serbia.



Many good things can be done for Serbia in Davos and the country can be presented in a good light, he said.



"Serbia has shown what kind of respect it deserves during President Putin's visit, also because the expected anti-Serbia campaign and hysteria was almost minimal or non-existent, and that speaks to Serbia's reputation in the East and in the West," he said.



Vucic recalled he had also been supposed to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo but that the US delegation was not coming to the Davos forum due to US government shutdown.