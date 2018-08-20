Politics Thaci to meet with Vucic in early September Kosovo president Hashim Thaci announced the next highest level meeting in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 20, 2018 | 13:41 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE)

The meeting will take place in the first half of September.

Thaci stated that the topics for the upcoming talks between him and Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic haven't yet been determined, writes Pristina's Albanian language paper Epoka e Re and UNMIK reports in their press release



"First two meetings were more technical. I believe that the next one will create basis for discussions about our future", said Thaci



He also called Kosovo's opposition parties to join the process.



"It is important that the dialogue continues and for us to reach a solution so that Kosovo can move forward towards NATO and EU memberships", Thaci added.