Politics Prime minister receives EP's rapporteur for Serbia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic met on Thursday in Belgrade with European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs chair and rapporteur for Serbia David McAllister. Friday, May 25, 2018

Brnabic said during the meeting that Serbia highly appreciates the support that the European Parliament provides to Serbia in the process of European integration, the government announced.

Brnabic pointed out that Serbia has been recognized in the previous period as an equal and reliable partner of the European Union, as confirmed at the recently held Western Balkans Summit in Sofia.



McAllister praised the efforts made by the Serbian government on its path to full membership in the European Union and pointed to the importance of continuing reforms, first of all, with regard to chapters 23 and 24 that deal with the rule of law and judicial reform.



Regarding reforms in the field of rule of law and judicial reform, the Prime Minister said that Serbia will act in accordance with the assessments and recommendations of the Venice Commission, stressing that this is the most important task of the state in the upcoming period.



Brnabic explained that intensive talks between representatives of the government and all relevant journalist and media associations are under way in order to speed up the adoption of the Media Strategy as soon as possible and jointly came up with the best solutions that secure the rights and freedoms of the media in Serbia.



McAllister pointed out that regional cooperation and strengthening of relations with neighbors, as well as the continuation of the reconciliation policy, is a foreign policy priority that Serbia needs to continue, stressing that the continuation of dialogue with Pristina is crucial for the stability of the region.



He said he expects that the European Parliament resolution on Serbia, whose adoption is expected by the end of 2018, will give additional impetus to the European integration of Serbia.