Politics "President should decide on government reshuffle" Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin says President Aleksandar Vucic should decide on the reconstruction of the Serbian government. Source: Beta Monday, March 19, 2018 | 11:25 Tweet Share (Tanjug/MoD, file)

According to Vulin, "until then, ministers should do their job."

"This should be decided by Aleksandar Vucic as the president whom Serbia trusts and for whom it votes, but also as a man who formulated the policy that gathered us in the government and made Serbia an independent and prosperous country," Vulin told the Monday's edition of the tabloid Alo.



He added that ministers should do their job and "not make an issue" of the reshuffle.



Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said recently that the topic of her cabinet's reconstruction "could be launched."